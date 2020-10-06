Dinner delivery raises funds for Domestic Violence Services

Since COVID-19 hit, Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties has been housing clients in hotels rather than at its shelter to cut down on the risk of spreading the disease.
That brings extra cost at a time when several key fundraisers had to be canceled.
Next week, area residents can order dinner to help offset those costs.
Domestic Violence Services teamed up with Mechanicsburg-based Evolution Catering to offer a weeklong dinner delivery fundraiser.
Evolution Catering is donating a portion of each meal sold to Domestic Violence Services. The money will go toward providing emergency shelter and associated services for survivors of domestic violence.
Participants in the "Dinner Delivery for DV" fundraiser have the option to order meals as many days as they’d like, but must mention they are supporting Domestic Violence Services when ordering.
The total cost of each meal includes food cost, delivery fee and a small donation to Domestic Violence Services. Anyone interested in ordering a meal for delivery can find instructions for ordering on the agency’s website at: www.dvscp.org/event/dinner-delivery-for-dv/
A survivor herself, Hope Stuart, owner of Evolution Catering, jumped at the chance to team up with Domestic Violence Services to raise money for the agency.
Stuart knew she had to adjust her business model during the pandemic or potentially lose the catering company she’s worked the past four-and-a-half years to build. Shortly after the pandemic began, Evolution Catering began preparing weekly menus, which guests can order and have delivered.
Domestic Violence Services and Evolution Catering have now joined forces, not only to raise money for the agency, but also to help raise awareness of domestic violence, an effort close to Stuart's heart.
An assault by a man whom Stuart had dated left her with short-term memory loss, among other issues associated with traumatic brain injuries. Stuart, who had battled verbal and physical abuse prior to the incident, now openly shares her experience in an effort to challenge what people think about domestic violence and survivors.
“I went public about my assault because I felt it was important for others to know they are not alone,” Stuart said. “There are others out there who understand what you are going through.”
