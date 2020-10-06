Dinner delivery raises funds for Domestic Violence Services

Since COVID-19 hit, Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties has been housing clients in hotels rather than at its shelter to cut down on the risk of spreading the disease.

That brings extra cost at a time when several key fundraisers had to be canceled.

Next week, area residents can order dinner to help offset those costs.

Domestic Violence Services teamed up with Mechanicsburg-based Evolution Catering to offer a weeklong dinner delivery fundraiser.

Evolution Catering is donating a portion of each meal sold to Domestic Violence Services. The money will go toward providing emergency shelter and associated services for survivors of domestic violence.

Participants in the "Dinner Delivery for DV" fundraiser have the option to order meals as many days as they’d like, but must mention they are supporting Domestic Violence Services when ordering.

The total cost of each meal includes food cost, delivery fee and a small donation to Domestic Violence Services. Anyone interested in ordering a meal for delivery can find instructions for ordering on the agency’s website at: www.dvscp.org/event/dinner-delivery-for-dv/