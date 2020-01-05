HARRISBURG – Karli Berkheimer didn’t play with dolls and didn’t play sports when she was a little girl.
Instead, the Dillsburg-area sixth grade student fed cattle, showed cattle and loved cattle ever since she can remember. That paid off on Sunday when her steer named Spooky beat 56 other steers to win the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show Grand Champion Junior Beef Steer award.
Rusty, a 1,375-pound crossbred steer owned by Hunter Jay of Artemas, took reserve grand champion honors.
“I never expected to win,” Berkheimer, 12, said as tears of joy slid down her cheeks. “This is great!” She hugged Eric and Stephanie Berkheimer, her parents, who also appeared tearful.
Spooky, a 1,390-pound crossbred, wasn’t sure how he felt about the win. He jumped away from Parker Henley, the judge who approached him to tap his rump and signify the win. Berkheimer gave the gleaming black steer a gentle tug and smiled.
“Some days he is calm,” she said. “Some days, he is not.”
Berkheimer lives on a 54-acre farm in Carroll Township with 60 Angus cattle. The Dover Elementary School student started showing heifers when she was 5 and has been showing cattle ever since.
“I belong to the York County 4-H Beef Club,” she said. “I also belong to the sheep and pig clubs. We brought 11 steers to the show plus market lambs and pigs.”
The champion and reserve steers, hogs, lambs and meat goats will be auctioned at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sale of Champions in the Small Arena. Farm Show buyers traditionally pay substantially more than market price for the grand champion steer.