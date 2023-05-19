Financial help is on the way for Mount Holly Springs thrift store and organization Operation Veterans’ Hope with an upcoming motorcycle ride.

Eagle Ridge Biker Church in Dickinson Township will host its third annual ride Saturday to benefit the business, which also operates a Work2Stay program that allows homeless veterans to work in the store and live in the building.

Registration for the ride will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with a bike blessing at 10 a.m. and kick stands up at 11 a.m. The ride will start and end at Uriah Community Church at 925 Goodyear Road in Gardners.

After the approximately hour-and-a-half ride comes to an end, food and entertainment at Saturday’s event will start between 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. American Legion Post 674 in Mount Holly will provide chicken barbecue along with a variety of other vendors. Other organizations will be present to help veterans in attendance, including 4 Paws 4 a Cause, which teaches dog owners to train their dogs to become service dogs, as well as Celebrate Recovery, Cal’s Hope for suicide prevention and Radical Son Ministry.

Participation in the ride costs $20 per rider, $10 per passenger and $10 for nonriders to participate in just the meal and entertainment.

In the months since a California company purchased the building that houses the organization and raised the rent around the end of last year, Operation Veterans’ Hope has found itself with an uncertain future.

“We feel the need to help our veterans,” said Pam Riley, Eagle Ridge Biker Church treasurer and administrative chair for Uriah Community Church. “It helps homeless veterans get off the street, [and] works with the veterans to find employment and help with difficulties that remain from the war.”

She said last year’s event brought in approximately $1,200 for the organization and while the church didn’t set a goal for this year’s proceeds, they’re grateful for any amount they can raise.

“It’s important to the community because these men and women defended our freedom,” Riley said of Saturday’s ride. “They put their lives on the line every day so we can live free. It’s the least we can do to support them and help them assimilate back into the community.”

