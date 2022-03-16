Dickinson to host 'teach-in' sessions on climate change topics, actions

Dickinson College is joining more than 300 universities, high schools and other organizations around the world for a day of learning and action on climate change on Wednesday, March 30.

The college will open to the public its Dickinson & Carlisle Climate Justice Teach-In, which will take place at various locations on the college campus as well as at Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle.

The sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and they include interactive and action-oriented discussions on topics such as food waste, energy efficiency, water quality, sustainability and equity.

“This teach-in brings together residents of Carlisle and Cumberland County as well as Dickinson students, staff, and faculty to learn from each other about climate risks and actions we can take right now to help solve climate change while creating jobs, improving equity and promoting access to clean energy for everyone,” said Neil Leary, executive director of Dickinson’s Center for Sustainability Education, which is co-sponsoring the teach-in alongside Bosler.

The event is part of the Worldwide Teach-In on climate solutions.

For a full schedule, including session locations and to RSVP for sessions, visit Dickinson's website at Dickinson.edu/Teachin2022. Participants will be required to be up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations or have a recent negative test result. Participants are expected to wear masks for all indoor sessions.

