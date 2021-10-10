Dickinson strikes plan to cut women's varsity squash following threat of Title IX suit

Title IX is the federal statute established in 1972 that prohibits discrimination based on sex at educational institutions that receive federal financial assistance.

The specific standard at issue, however, comes from subsequent regulatory interpretations by the U.S. Department of Education, which require schools to offer “substantially proportionate” opportunities for men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletics.

This means, according to regulatory guidance issued in 1996, that if a hypothetical college has 55% female students and 45% male students, then its varsity rosters should be split roughly the same.

The Education Department said that perfect proportionality is extremely difficult, given changes in student interest in different sports; subsequent court cases have seen judges try to parse whether schools are making a reasonable effort to keep the so-called “participation gap” as narrow as possible within the practical confines of team viability.

As Bryant wrote in his September letter to the college, Dickinson’s most recent report to the education department indicates the college’s student body is just over 57% women, but just under 43% of its varsity athletes are women, a gap of 14 points.