Dickinson College's House Divided project to offer framework for summer program for low-income students

The program is funded through a three-year, $300,000 “Knowledge for Freedom” grant from the Teagle Foundation. The initiative supports programs that invite underserved high school students to college to study questions about leading lives of purpose and civic responsibility.

The program was pioneered at Columbia University and has since been adopted at colleges and universities nationwide. Nearly every one of the 300 graduates of Columbia’s Freedom & Citizenship program has enrolled in college within six months of finishing high school, though they attended public schools where fewer than 60% of graduates advance to college.

“We have developed a series of curricular innovations on the study of slavery that seem almost ready-made for serving the goals of the Knowledge for Freedom program,” Pinsker said. “Few subjects can better illuminate the ongoing debates about freedom, democracy and self-government than a complex understanding of global abolitionism in all its competing strategies and achievements, and also, unfortunately, in the elements of its still-unfinished work.”

Pinsker said the program at Dickinson will be organized around the Dickinson and Slavery exhibit that opened in 2019 and explores the school's complicated history with slavery.