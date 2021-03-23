 Skip to main content
Dickinson College to host panel on potential sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Dickinson College to host panel on potential sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1000 Claremont Road in Middlesex Township

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Dickinson College's Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues will host a virtual panel discussion exploring the potential sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle.

"Caring for our Elders: A Conversation on the Present and Future of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center" will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 via a YouTube livestream. The link is available on the Clarke Forum website at http://clarke.dickinson.edu.

The public is invited to watch the discussion and submit questions in the comments section of the YouTube livestream.

The discussion will explore the potential outcomes of a sale of the county-owned facility, as well as discuss ways Claremont might be kept as a county-owned resource.

Panelists for the event are practitioner Dr. Michael Daniels who is certified in geriatrics and attends to nursing home patients in Carlisle; Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi; consultant Sherry Knowlton who has experience in private health insurance and public administration; Tim Potts, co-founder of citizen coalition Democracy Rising PA; and moderator David Sarcone, associate professor in international business and management at Dickinson.

