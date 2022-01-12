Dickinson College to host job fair

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the farmstand at 123 Lincoln St., Carlisle.

The college said it is hiring individuals of all skill levels, with a focus on positions in the dining services and facilities departments. Those interested will be able to apply for both part-time and full-time positions and speak with Dickinson managers for on-the-spot interviews. Applicants may be hired immediately.