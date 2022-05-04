Dickinson College President John E. Jones says impact of potential Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade remains to be seen

The public needs to be careful not to read too much into a leaked draft opinion this week that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the country.

That was the reaction Wednesday by John E. Jones III, the current Dickinson College president and a retired federal judge of the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania.

“We don’t know yet if this is the majority opinion of the court,” Jones said, referring to the draft written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

He added that while the leak indicates that five of the nine justices may agree with the language, the draft dates back to February and nothing is final until a formal opinion is filed at the end of the court’s term in June or July.

“Anything we say is really speculative at this point,” Jones said. “We don’t know how the chief justice is going to vote. It could be a numerical battle going on with the court.”

What’s more, the public should not jump to the conclusion this draft opinion could indicate a radical shift in such other rulings as the established right to same-sex marriage, Jones said. “If you do a 180 on that, you are literally un-marrying people. I think that’s a perilous course [for the Supreme Court]. I just fail to see how and why they would wade into those waters.

“What it does signal is that areas known as settled law are probably more fair game than they have been for this court,” Jones said. “But I don’t think that it signals that the court will be looking in every nook and cranny for precedent to blow up. I just don’t see it that way.”

What Jones found most surprising was not the language of the draft, but the fact that it had been leaked. “It’s appalling,” he said. “It’s a tremendous breach of protocol. What happens in chambers is to stay in chambers. Law clerks and judicial staff really have a sacred bond with the judges they serve. One of the tenants of that bond is they are not to leak anything prior to the formal filing of an opinion, and that would include a draft opinion like this.

“There are a lot of different views on who leaked it and what the motivation was,” Jones said. “It’s the greatest parlor game going on right now in legal and political circles. But the fact of the matter, the leak of a draft itself, tends to make the court look political and feeds into the public view that the Supreme Court is nothing more than politicians in black robes. That somebody had an agenda, that’s really unfortunate.”

National Leak puts unusual public pressure on court

While at first it was uncertain, the draft has since been confirmed as authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts, but it’s important to note that it is not yet final. It could change before being handed down by the nine-member court.

In it, Alito pulls no punches in his belief that the logic of Roe v. Wade was strained and its legal analysis flawed, Jones said. “I read it. There is no doubt it was written by Alito. It’s in his style. He’s a very capable and brilliant jurist. The way he wrote the opinion is certainly up to his usual high standards.

“The opinion turns on whether or not the right to privacy and, within that, the right of a woman to choose, is a fundamental right that should be protected by the due process clause,” Jones said.

Should the draft become the majority opinion and thus the law of the land, the tenets under Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey would evaporate, leaving it up to individual states to regulate or ban abortion if they chose. Abortion access would depend on where you live.

While states have been anticipating such a decision for years, the draft opinion in a case from Mississippi is the clearest indication yet that abortion access in the U.S. will depend on where you live.

A total of 22 states already have laws on the books that would ban abortion completely or very early in a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that is pro-abortion rights but generally has the most up-to-date legislative data.

At least eight states have passed anti-abortion restrictions this year: Arizona, Idaho, Florida, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wyoming, Kentucky and Tennessee. Some of those laws have no exceptions for rape or incest.

At least two states, Michigan and Wisconsin, have only state laws banning abortion that were passed before Roe and could take effect if the decision is overturned. The Michigan governor is suing to reverse that state’s ban.

“It will be a state-by-state political fight,” Jones said. “You can expect that in Pennsylvania, there will be legislation introduced that will attempt to either severely regulate or probably ban abortions.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, at a news conference on Wednesday with members of Planned Parenthood and other public officials, said abortion would remain legal in the state as long as he is governor. His term ends after this year.

“Today, I am angry,” Wolf said. “The right to bodily autonomy is under attack. Overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t about preserving life. It’s about exerting control. I don’t think it’s possible to overemphasize the seismic shift this represents in America’s approach to privacy, to personal autonomy, to health care rights. I stand today assuring Pennsylvanians that abortion access and reproductive health care will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor.”

“Some of these states have trigger provisions that were passed in anticipation of an opinion just like this,” Jones said. “They knew they could not implement the laws so long as Roe [v. Wade] had any vitality. There will be battles in the remaining states.”

What’s more, it’s highly unlikely that anything close to Roe v. Wade would be reinstated by a Supreme Court with a five-to-four conservative majority.

“I don’t see it,” Jones said. “The composition of the court would have to change drastically.”

Beyond abortion access, the leaked opinion is likely to have an impact on the midterm elections.

“At the very least, it is going to cause the airwaves to be flooded with commercials on both sides,” Jones said. “If you’re a Democratic candidate, you are going to hallmark your intent to protect a woman’s right to choose. If you’re a Republican candidate, you’re going to tote that you want to see legislation that either bans or severely limits abortions.

“Does that move the needle with the public? That remains to be seen,” Jones said. “I think today people tend to vote on pocketbook issues more than social issues.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.