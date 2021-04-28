Dickinson College hosts free summer seminar for high school seniors

In July, Dickinson College will be home to a free, three-week seminar designed for rising high school seniors who are low-income or first-generation college students.

Applications are now being accepted for the competitive program hosted by Dickinson's House Divided Project.

The college-level seminar will explore the historic struggle for freedom in the United States. It’s part of the Knowledge for Freedom program, an initiative from the Teagle Foundation that helps introduce students to a series of texts addressing fundamental questions about freedom, democracy and self-government.

In addition to enjoying a college-style experience this summer on the Dickinson campus, seminar participants will take field trips to Washington, D.C., the Gettysburg battlefield and historic sites in Harrisburg.

The seminar and field experience will be led by Matthew Pinsker, a noted author and scholar of the American Civil War and Abraham Lincoln. Pinsker is a professor of history at Dickinson, where he holds the Pohanka chair in American Civil War History and directs the House Divided Project, which exists to help K-12 classrooms learn more about the American Civil War, with special attention paid to efforts to abolish slavery.