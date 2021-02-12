Dickinson College assistant football coach steps in to make special delivery of COVID-19 test samples

Debra Hargrove said she felt relief Rapp was able to transport the specimens and save the day. As associate vice-president for human resource services at the college, she is in charge of managing COVID testing on the campus.

“It was just another moment for me to think of how great a place Dickinson is,” Hargrove said of Rapp and his willingness to drive to Massachusetts. “People pitch in and do what needs to be done. It was awesome. I was delighted. This all happened through the athletic director.”

Earlier this winter, Hargrove approached Dickinson Athletic Director Joel Quattrone with a request. She knew that the second wave of Dickinson students were due to move in the weekend of Feb. 5-7. She also knew that test specimens could not be shipped out through usual channels that Saturday or Sunday.

Hargrove wanted Quattrone to arrange to have a coach transport the test specimens to the lab the first weekend in February. Instead, a regional Internet outage on Jan. 20 forced the college to move up the timetable on that request.

The shipment in question contained about 230 test specimens collected, mostly from students, the afternoon of Jan. 19 and all day Jan. 20. Of that batch of test kits, about one quarter to one third were collected on the first day.