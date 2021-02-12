Dickinson College assistant football coach steps in to make special delivery of COVID-19 test samples

The clock was ticking.
There were no more timeouts.
Josh Rapp had just one more play to tackle.
Where to park near the laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts?
“I drove by the place at least six times,” recalled Rapp, an assistant football coach at Dickinson College. “There were so many ‘Do not park’ signs at places where there was available parking.”
Still, he was confident so close to the end zone. The ball he carried that day was a heavy duty cardboard box insulated inside with a layer of Styrofoam.
Inside the big box were several smaller boxes holding COVID-19 test specimens collected from first-year Dickinson College students reporting for the new semester.
Rapp had until 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 to deliver the shipping box to the lab while the specimens were still viable. He crossed the goal line and scored with 30 minutes to spare.
“Ultimately, I was able to make it happen and it worked out well,” he recalled. “I was glad I was able to do it. I said very early on during the pandemic that I would do whatever I can to help in any way.”
Debra Hargrove said she felt relief Rapp was able to transport the specimens and save the day. As associate vice-president for human resource services at the college, she is in charge of managing COVID testing on the campus.
“It was just another moment for me to think of how great a place Dickinson is,” Hargrove said of Rapp and his willingness to drive to Massachusetts. “People pitch in and do what needs to be done. It was awesome. I was delighted. This all happened through the athletic director.”
Earlier this winter, Hargrove approached Dickinson Athletic Director Joel Quattrone with a request. She knew that the second wave of Dickinson students were due to move in the weekend of Feb. 5-7. She also knew that test specimens could not be shipped out through usual channels that Saturday or Sunday.
Hargrove wanted Quattrone to arrange to have a coach transport the test specimens to the lab the first weekend in February. Instead, a regional Internet outage on Jan. 20 forced the college to move up the timetable on that request.
The shipment in question contained about 230 test specimens collected, mostly from students, the afternoon of Jan. 19 and all day Jan. 20. Of that batch of test kits, about one quarter to one third were collected on the first day.
As a rule, for specimens to be viable, the kits must arrive at the lab within 48 hours of being collected, Hargrove said. However, because of the outage, the college mail center could not print out the necessary prepaid labels to ship the test specimens overnight to the lab in Cambridge.
Seeking a solution, Hargrove phoned Quattrone the afternoon of Jan. 20 and mentioned their earlier conversation. Within an hour, she received a call from Rapp, who volunteered to rush the ball downfield.
His first play was to pick up the shipping box at 6 a.m. on Jan. 21 from the campus public safety office. Rapp then hit the road in a college vehicle heading northeast toward New England.
“Every so often, I stopped for gas and to get some coffee for a caffeine boost,” Rapp said. “Those were about 15-minute breaks. For the most part, I went straight through.”
He encountered traffic congestion around New York City before hitting a snow storm in Connecticut. “That put a damper on the speed I could travel,” Rapp said. “It was tough to see a little bit.”
There was only one fumble when got off at the wrong exit. The mistake set him back a couple minutes. Rolling into Cambridge, he was stymied by the parking until an opening developed right when he needed it.
“One of my objectives, coaching wise, is to help players become better people,” Rapp said. He added, part of that, is setting an example by following through on an opportunity to give of yourself for the sake of others.
“It helped that the coach trusted me with this responsibility,” Rapp said of head football coach Brad Fordyce.
There were no positive cases in that batch of COVID-19 test kits, Hargrove said. “We are fortunate. We’ve had very few positive cases. With our aggressive testing, we have been able to catch them [the cases] very quickly.”
Dickinson College tests its students two times a week and its employees once a week.
