Development advances at Upper Allen Township intersection, including a proposed Chik-fil-A restaurant

After two years of pandemic lull, development is kicking into a higher gear at a key intersection in Upper Allen Township.

Until recently, the South Market Street (state Route 114) and Gettysburg Pike intersection remained only partially developed despite its prime location with nearby access to state Route 15. A 10,000-square-foot Penn State Health Medical Group complex opened last year at 1819 S. Market St., but other plans proposed for the site prior to the pandemic were delayed until early this year.

Delayed site work began this spring for construction of a new 5,000 square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store with gas pumps and canopy, and a 3,000 square foot restaurant with drive-thru access at 147 and 151 Gettysburg Pike. The properties were purchased by Linlo Properties in 2019, with Upper Allen commissioners approving Linlo’s request that year to combine the properties into a single parcel.

The 147 Gettysburg Road address was the former site of Maggie’s Italian Ice and Custard, which last operated there in 2019, while a farmhouse occupied the neighboring 151 address. Both buildings have since been demolished. Township commissioners conditionally approved Linlo’s site plans for development in October 2020.

Today, 7-Eleven gas tanks and canopy are finally under construction, while work on the accompanying convenience store begins in 45 days or so, according to Lowell Gates, president/CEO of Linlo Properties in Camp Hill. The 7-Eleven complex is slated to open by November in partnership with Roost Chicken, but the planned drive-thru restaurant doesn’t yet have a tenant, Gates said this week.

Linlo Properties also began site work for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots located south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike. The mixed-use development plan, approved by township commissioners in April 2021, features 54 multifamily apartment dwellings and 44,000 square feet of commercial space in multiple buildings set for completion by the end of next year.

As planned, the development includes a 4-story building with a 9,650 sq. ft. first floor retail space and 27 upper floor apartments; a four-floor structure with ground floor parking, 9,960 square feet for first floor retail, 27 upper level apartments; and a three-story office/retail/restaurant building totaling 19,200 square feet.

Also being considered for that development is a 40-seat, freestanding Burger King restaurant comprising 2,775 square feet and a proposed freestanding Chik-fil-A restaurant now under review by the township’s planning commission. Other potential tenants remain under negotiation, Gates said this week.

The planning commission is scheduled to review the developer’s revised proposal for the restaurant at its Aug. 29 meeting.

Plans also include a 40–foot chiming clock tower, historic Colonial mill facades, and a trail system that extends to Daybreak Church. Gates said he’s “very interested” in extending more trails to other interested parties in the community.

In tandem, Linlo also plans to install “lots of road improvements” with its project construction, such as widening South Market Street with additional turn lanes between nearby state Route 15 access ramps and the South Market Street/Gettysburg Pike signal.

Alpha Consulting Engineers conducted a traffic impact study for Linlo Properties in 2020, initially projecting that the Shepherdstown Crossing development would generate approximately 9,500 vehicle trips on an “average” weekday when schools are in session. The study recommended signalized intersection upgrades to include an exclusive northbound right turn lane, two-lane-use for northbound approach, southbound left turn lane extension, westbound right turn extension, and several other revisions.

The study was revised in January 2022 per state Department of Transportation stipulations to revise the intersection’s trip generation and vehicle counts at peak hours on certain days, plus revise signal time revisions to reflect various corridor cycle lengths.

The study’s future year analysis also has been changed to reflect an opening year of 2022 rather than a 2021 opening as previously listed.

Additionally, a roundabout traffic diverter is no longer under consideration by state and local officials for the intersection. Gates said that the intersection’s projected traffic volume after development is completed couldn’t be safely accommodated by a roundabout of standard proportions, and a needed larger size would cut into nearby properties.