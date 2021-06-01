Developer withdraws Starbucks plan from South Middleton Township shopping plaza

A proposal to establish a freestanding Starbucks coffee shop fronting a South Middleton Township shopping plaza has been withdrawn by its developer, township staff verified this week.
At a South Middleton supervisors meeting Thursday night, Tim Duerr, the township’s director of community development/zoning officer, announced that Vastgood Properties LLC, owners of Stonehedge Square shopping plaza on Walnut Plaza Road, withdrew a proposed final minor land development plan earlier this month for a 2,148-square-foot Starbucks in an area fronting the shopping plaza’s parking lot.
The proposal had been listed for township supervisors’ consideration on Thursday’s meeting agenda. Project representatives withdrew the plan after the township's planning commission denied forwarding a recommendation to the supervisors on April 20, according to township engineer Brian O’Neill. Project representatives weren’t present at Thursday’s supervisors meeting.
“The plan requested numerous waivers from the zoning requirements recently enacted in the town center district. Most importantly, the intent of the zoning is to site any buildings ‘along’ the road, with an emphasis on pedestrian access and parking located in the rear. The proposed Starbucks was located back off the road, with a drive-thru lane located between Walnut Bottom Road and the building,” O’Neill told The Sentinel on Friday.
South Middleton supervisors agreed in August 2020 to amend the township’s existing zoning ordinance to initiate a new zoning district, a goal listed in a township comprehensive plan that was completed earlier that year.
The new town center zone was approved by the board last year specifically for the Walnut Bottom corridor located in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and Holly Pike.
The township commissioned Michael Baker International in July 2019 to develop a master plan for the corridor that was completed in February 2020. The plan was developed to offer guidance on land use, marketing and infrastructure improvements in the area.
At a public hearing prior to the board’s zoning action last year, Vastgood representatives said they would file a requested amendment to the town district’s zoning definition As initially amended, town center zoning prohibited drive-thru facilities and parking in front of buildings, but the township would consider alternate parking designs if developers prove a need for pedestrian or bicycle safety.
In response to developers’ request, township supervisors agreed in October 2020 to further amended South Middleton’s zoning ordinance to allow restaurants with or without drive-thru facilities as a permitted use in certain buildings within the township’s town center district zone.
In other news, South Middleton supervisors approved a final minor subdivision and land development plan for a cottages expansion plan for Cumberland Crossing at the site of the organization’s existing Life Care Community at 1 Longsdorf Way. Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries plans to build 10 single units on 4.995 acres in a residential high density zone. Township supervisors approved a conditional zoning use for the project in November 2020.
Last month, township supervisors approved a conditional use that will allow Diakon to build two buildings comprising 108 apartment units at Cumberland Crossing. The developers' next step for this project is obtaining required permitting.