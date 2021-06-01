Developer withdraws Starbucks plan from South Middleton Township shopping plaza

South Middleton supervisors agreed in August 2020 to amend the township’s existing zoning ordinance to initiate a new zoning district, a goal listed in a township comprehensive plan that was completed earlier that year.

The new town center zone was approved by the board last year specifically for the Walnut Bottom corridor located in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and Holly Pike.

The township commissioned Michael Baker International in July 2019 to develop a master plan for the corridor that was completed in February 2020. The plan was developed to offer guidance on land use, marketing and infrastructure improvements in the area.

At a public hearing prior to the board’s zoning action last year, Vastgood representatives said they would file a requested amendment to the town district’s zoning definition As initially amended, town center zoning prohibited drive-thru facilities and parking in front of buildings, but the township would consider alternate parking designs if developers prove a need for pedestrian or bicycle safety.