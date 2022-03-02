Developer presents sketch plans of proposed Boiling Springs Deli to South Middleton supervisors

Planning is underway in South Middleton Township for a proposed zoning ordinance amendment that would allow a pair of local tavern owners to continue with plans for a deli in the township’s village zoning district.

At a South Middleton Township supervisors meeting Thursday, Morris Clarke of DAS Architects presented developer sketch plans for the proposed Boiling Springs Deli at 1 Forge Road. Terry and Kathi Rickert, owners of the Boiling Spring Tavern in the village, want to open a deli with indoor and outdoor seating at the site of the former M&T Bank/Quick Mart.

Although township officials don’t consider the Boiling Spring Deli proposal as “the impetus for (municipal zoning updates), it is necessary to allow for this envisioned use," township manager Cory Adams said. "Once that amendment is approved (by township supervisors), then this project can proceed for full consideration by the township.”

The township zoning amendment would include provisions for outside seating and drive-thru service windows for venues operating in a village district zone, Adams said. Sketch plans presented last week propose a customer drive-thru window that replaces the former bank service window and a total of 72 outdoor patio and terrace seats. The building’s exterior would comprise brick veneer with wood inset panels and metal coping.

The plans also included enclosed porch and patio additions to the 4,234 square-foot building that, with terrace seating, would bring the restaurant’s total area to 6,916 square feet. The building would also offer separate vestibule entrances for takeout and dining customers and an indoor dining area that would 56 table seats, 40 booth seats and 12 counter seats.

Terry Rickert told The Sentinel in September that he had worked with the former property owners of the convenience store to clear the site of the gas tanks and to remediate hydrocarbon contamination in the concrete. The latter effort required the concrete to sit for a time before being transported elsewhere to be pulverized.

Rickert also told The Sentinel last year that having a drive-thru and takeout option clearly proved to have high value for restaurants during the pandemic. A menu was yet to be established, but plans involve offering takeout options formerly offered by the Boiling Springs Tavern, which is closed for renovations.

Adams said the board of supervisors "was very interested in (the proposed Boiling Spring Deli) project and is looking forward to hearing more information."

Township supervisors are expected to vote in the next several weeks on the proposed zoning changes.

