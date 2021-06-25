Detour Scheduled for Route 851 at Interstate 83 Interchange in York County

Route 851 at the Interstate 83 (Exit 4) Interchange in York County will be closed this weekend. The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to perform work to open the new diverging diamond interchange that is under construction.

Route 851 will be closed to through traffic between the on ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 83 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.

The on-ramps from westbound Route 851 to northbound I-83 and eastbound Route 851 to southbound I-83 will remain open. The off-ramps from southbound I-83 to westbound Route 851 and northbound I-83 to eastbound Route 851 will remain open. Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the work zone during the closure.

Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36 then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed east. Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.