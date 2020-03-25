Details of COVID-19 cases limited for counties like Cumberland without health departments; state says it will expand information

Readers have asked over the past several days why more detailed information on COVID-19 patients in Cumberland County — such as their municipality or school district of residence — is not being provided.
The availability of this information varies throughout Pennsylvania. Montgomery County, for instance, provides detailed breakdowns of cases by municipality, age and gender, as do several other counties in the Philadelphia metro area.
Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said at a news conference Wednesday that the state was in the process of posting a breakdown of cases by age.
But Cumberland County cannot provide this level of detail on its own because it does not have its own health department, and is reliant on the state Department of Health.
“We do not know where the cases are located,” Cumberland County Communications Director Samantha Krepps wrote in an email to The Sentinel regarding a municipal breakdown. "The Pennsylvania Department of Health does not release details about patient location in order to protect patient privacy."
“Counties that have health departments have the jurisdiction for their county, and can release the information if they feel it is in the best public interest,” Krepps wrote.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health releases a daily total of cases and deaths by county. The department has also occasionally provided hospitalization rates. On Tuesday morning, when the state’s case total stood at 851 cases, the department said approximately 70 of those required hospital care.
When asked if the Department of Health could provide further breakdowns on a regular basis, similar to Montgomery County, department spokesman Nate Wardle said “there are no plans to do that.”
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure that we respect the right to privacy for Pennsylvanians,” Wardle wrote in an email to The Sentinel. “The Disease Control and Prevention Act limits information being released to only what is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. Other municipalities, while bound by the same act, may choose to interpret it differently.”
The Disease Control and Prevention Act, passed in 1955 and updated since, creates the requirement for health care professionals to report information on cases of communicable diseases deemed to be a public risk by the Pennsylvania secretary of Health.
The act also gives the state leeway to share or not share such information. Data collected under the act may not be disclosed to anyone who is “not a member of the department or of a local board or department of health, except where necessary to carry out the purposes of this act.”
Counties may establish their own health departments under Pennsylvania's Local Health Administration Law. Six counties in the state have done so, and tend to be those with higher population densities: Allegheny, Erie, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester and Bucks.
As we enter into the second week of a more defined social distancing pattern in our communities in Cumberland County, we're where you are (or should be) with this whole virus thing — sitting at home, trying to figure out what it means.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.