Details of COVID-19 cases limited for counties like Cumberland without health departments; state says it will expand information

The Pennsylvania Department of Health releases a daily total of cases and deaths by county. The department has also occasionally provided hospitalization rates. On Tuesday morning, when the state’s case total stood at 851 cases, the department said approximately 70 of those required hospital care.

When asked if the Department of Health could provide further breakdowns on a regular basis, similar to Montgomery County, department spokesman Nate Wardle said “there are no plans to do that.”

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure that we respect the right to privacy for Pennsylvanians,” Wardle wrote in an email to The Sentinel. “The Disease Control and Prevention Act limits information being released to only what is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. Other municipalities, while bound by the same act, may choose to interpret it differently.”

The Disease Control and Prevention Act, passed in 1955 and updated since, creates the requirement for health care professionals to report information on cases of communicable diseases deemed to be a public risk by the Pennsylvania secretary of Health.