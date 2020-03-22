Department of Health: Sunday's daily report of test results shows 108 new cases of COVID-19 in state, no increase in Cumberland County

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased in the state Department of Health's daily report Sunday, Cumberland County's case total remained at 11 for the third straight day.

The DOH confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs in an update to its website Sunday morning, raising the state total to 479. There are now 4,964 negative test results in the state, an increase of 1,198 from Saturday. That makes the total number of test results added to the numbers since Saturday sits at 1,306.

Dauphin County had its first positive test report on Sunday.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday the state is seeing a spike in cases because more people are getting infected, not because testing has expanded. She also revealed Saturday that Wolf's administration is considering a “shelter in place” order to ensure people stay at home.

Levine said people with mild symptoms do not necessarily need to get tested, and, after calling their doctor, they may be able to stay home, rest, take fluids and anti-fever medication.

Testing is being prioritized for symptomatic people who are health care providers, elderly, have chronic medical conditions or are very ill, Levine said.