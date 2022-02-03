Watch Now: Department of Health sounds alarm over blood shortage

Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Patrick Bradley, CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, on Thursday expressed their growing concern over the decreasing number of volunteers who regularly dontate blood.

“The critical shortage of blood across Pennsylvania and the nation is still a major concern as COVID-19 has prevented some donors from giving blood and impacted the scheduling of blood drives,” Johnson said. “Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate. An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to consider giving blood.”

About 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States, according to the department. The most commonly requested blood type is type O, which can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is often the type used in emergencies when determining a patient's blood type is not possible.

“A significant factor contributing to blood shortages is a decrease in the amount of people entering the field of phlebotomy,” Bradley said. “There is a high demand for these positions as it requires a unique skillset. To help with this challenge, Pennsylvania blood centers provide the necessary education and training to begin a career in phlebotomy.”

Officials are asking residents to donate blood by making an appointment with a local blood bank or visiting an upcoming blood drive. Anyone who is in good health, 16 or older and weighs a minimum of 120 pounds can donate blood. Individuals can donate regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status as long as they meet other eligibility requirements.

A number of Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank blood drives are scheduled in the coming months. Here is a look at the blood drives in Cumberland County:

Camp Hill Community Drive at 100 N. 19th Street: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4

Southampton Township drive, 56 Cleversburg Road, Shippensburg: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9

Ceddia Union Building, 408 Lancaster Drive, Shippensburg University: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15

Slate Hill Mennonite Church, 1352 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16

UPMC West Shore at Fredricksen Outpatient Center: 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17

West Shore YMCA, 410 Fallowfield Road, Camp Hill: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19

Denny's, 5505 Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township: 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22

Capital City Mall, Lower Allen Township: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 25

Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North St., Carlisle: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5

Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 22 Salt Road, Enola: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5

