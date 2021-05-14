Department of Health: Pa. businesses continue to maintain option to require masks

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a news release Friday clarifying that a business or organization, such as a school, can still require masks for residents, including those who are fully vaccinated.

The department followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement Thursday that says anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer is required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

“By getting vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines, you are adding the best layer of protection for yourself and others,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “If you are fully vaccinated, it is an incentive to be able to remove your mask, but businesses and workplaces may still require this added layer of protection for their employees or customers that may have underlying conditions that continue to make them vulnerable to this virus. We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other as we continue to fight COVID-19 in our communities and continue to get residents vaccinated.”