Department of Health creates hospital dashboard featuring county specific COVID-19 data

After collecting information from hospitals and health systems across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health unveiled a Hospital Preparedness Dashboard online Wednesday that provides county-level information about the status of equipment at area facilities.

Here is a look at what is available in Cumberland County as of Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.:

Available adult ICU beds: 16

Available medical/surgical beds: 79

Available pediatric ICU beds: 0

Available airborne isolation room beds: 33

Available ventilators: 73

According to the dashboard, there is one ventilator in use for COVID-19 patients, and there are 22 non-COVID-19 patients using ventilators in one of the three hospitals in the county.

Statewide as of 5:30 p.m., 1,957 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 578 of them are using ventilators.

