Department of Health: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increases to 371 for state; no new cases reported in Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 in an update to its website Saturday morning, including one additional reported death in Allegheny County near Pittsburgh.

The state total of positive cases now sits at 371 cases reported from commercial, hospital and state labs, up from 268 on Friday. Cumberland County shows no new cases in Saturday's report and remains at 11 confirmed cases since Friday's report. The DOH shows 3,766 negative results for tests on its website, with two total deaths reported in the state.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

"Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Cases per county confirmed by the Department of Health in the Midstate region:

Cumberland County - 11

Franklin County - 1

Adams County - 4

Dauphin County - 0

Perry County - 0

York County - 9

Lancaster County - 4

Montgomery County near Philadelphia has the most confirmed cases in the state with 71. Philadelphia is second with 69.

