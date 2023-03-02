A state Department of Health investigation into a complaint in November found a pattern of insufficient staffing, significant medication errors and inability to meet the minimum hours for direct resident care at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township.

The nursing home, which Allaire Health Services purchased from Cumberland County last March, has since filed a plan of correction to be in compliance with department requirements. But another survey in January found that staff didn't adequately administer epilepsy drugs to a resident at the home.

In the December survey detailing the November issues, the department's inspectors labeled their findings as a pattern that could lead to "serious harm" and found the home did not meet requirements in nurse staffing, medication distribution, quality of care and license requirements for nursing services.

In the category the department labeled with "minimal harm," inspectors discovered that though the home was required to provide a minimum of 2.7 hours of direct resident care for each resident in a 24-hour period, the numbers at Claremont on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 were at 2.64 hours and 2.37 hours, respectively. The survey said that despite the home knowing of its staffing challenges, it still continued to admit new patients.

The survey detailed more concerning findings for the other three requirements it discovered was out of compliance. In reviewing clinical records and conducting resident and staff interviews, the department's inspectors found that Claremont failed to provide adequate and sufficient nursing staff to provide medication administration for all 14 residents it studied on the "Transitions unit."

The department said these staffing failures on Nov. 6 and Nov. 24 resulted in 269 missed medication doses, which includes insulin, antipsychotics, antibiotics, antihypertensives, seizure medications, heart medications and pain medications. The department said these missed medications had the potential to cause residents discomfort or pain, in addition to exacerbating conditions, including blood pressure, cardiac and diabetic issues, as well as increasing the potential for seizures and jeopardizing the health and safety of residents.

Some interviews with employees placed blame on agency aides who reportedly did not do the work they were supposed to do, but inspectors listed in their report that insufficient staffing was likely to blame for missed medications. On Nov. 6, only one licensed practical nurse was responsible for medications and treatments of 32 residents, and on Nov. 24, one licensed practical nurse was in charge of 28 residents and their medications during the day, and the registered nurse house supervisor was the only one assigned to medication responsibilities during the night shift.

The department also listed interviews with residents who said Claremont was unable to keep good staff employed, with nurses leaving the home.

In Claremont's plan of correction, which the department accepted on Dec. 6, the nursing home said it will better communicate vacant shifts to employees, re-educate supervisors about unforeseen staffing emergencies, and work on scheduling out staffing.

Claremont at the time said it would also hold new admissions temporarily until the department's Quality Assurance Performance Improvement Committee deemed that its licensed staffing supports resuming admissions. Claremont also reported that it will offer bonuses and have a comprehensive recruitment and retention plan that will include sign-on and referral bonus offerings.

Though Claremont said it has signed three block agreements with agency nurses in December, it also said the agency employees who were mentioned by nurses in the report have not worked at the nursing home since those days and will not be used again. The nursing home's plan also included self-audits of medication administration to validate compliance with each shift.

Photos: The 2016 Claremont Veterans Holiday Dinner