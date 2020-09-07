Department of Health: 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County; 1 death

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday reported an additional six cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with one additional death.
The death toll in Cumberland County from COVID-19 now stands at 73. York County reported two additional deaths since Sunday, bringing its total up to 132. Four other counties in the southcentral region reported increases of one death each: Adams (now 24), Blair (now 13), Dauphin (now 166) and Perry (now six).
Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.71.
In the past 14 days, 150 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 59.20 per 100,000 for the 14-day period.
The Health Department on Monday reported 167 new confirmed negative test results in Cumberland County.
The southcentral region Monday reported 79 new positives. At 34 and 14 new cases respectively, York and Dauphin counties together accounted for about 60% of the increase in positive test results in the region.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 547 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 20 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 139,863 cases and 7,780 total deaths attributed to the virus.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.
“We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community,” Levine said. “Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
County numbers in the south-central region (Sept. 7):
• Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 711 total cases (692 confirmed, 19 probable); 13,687 negatives; 24 deaths
• Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 179 total cases (159 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,868 negatives; 5 deaths
• Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 496 total cases (478 confirmed, 18 probable); 14,279 negatives; 13 deaths
• Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 1,608 total cases (1,521 confirmed, 87 probable); 25,173 negatives; 73 deaths
• Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 14 new cases; 3,466 total cases (3,377 confirmed, 89 probable); 37,546 negatives; 166 deaths
• Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 1,576 total cases (1,510 confirmed, 66 probable); 17,509 negatives; 47 deaths
• Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 38 total cases (36 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,039 negatives; 2 deaths
• Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 387 total cases (376 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,609 negatives; 5 deaths
• Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 156 total cases (148 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,959 negatives; 6 deaths
• Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 1,777 total cases (1,705 confirmed, 72 probable); 16,805 negatives; 57 deaths
• Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 174 total cases (167 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,655 negatives; 1 death
• Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 180 total cases (162 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,458 negatives; 6 deaths
• York County (pop. 449,058): 34 new cases; 3,807 total cases (3,721 confirmed, 86 probable); 49,604 negatives; 132 deaths
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.