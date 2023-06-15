Despite the recent days of rain, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday declared a statewide Drought Watch and is recommending, but not requiring, that residents and businesses voluntarily conserve water.

“Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it's not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas,” acting Environmental Protection Secretary Rich Negrin said. “As a result, we're seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits. Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it'll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer.”

Residents are encouraged to reduce their nonessential water use by 5 to 10%, with some tips including running the dishwasher with a full load, taking shorter showers, watering lawn and garden only when necessary, skipping the car wash and shutting off the faucet while brushing your teeth or shaving.

The state Department of Agriculture is also encouraging farm operations to plan and record their losses.

“It’s critical for farmers, orchard owners and other producers to keep track of losses, and take advantage of federal crop insurance to help recoup those losses and state conservation funding and business planning grants to protect their soil, diversify their operations, and cushion against future weather-related losses," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. "Planning cannot change the weather, but it can help farm businesses manage the risks that come with it.”

With the Drought Watch, there is also an increased risk of fire. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said low precipitation has increased the number of wildfires in the state, with 1,400 wildfires already reported in 2023, compared to 1,036 in all of 2022.