Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalizes e-bike guidance for bicycle trails at state parks

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced that the department has finalized an internal policy regarding the use of electronic bicycles in state parks and forests.

Dunn said that after receiving more than 640 comments on the policy, the department is moving forward with allowing e-bikes on trails that are already open to traditional bicycle use. An e-bike is considered a bicycle with an electric motor that assists the rider when he or she is pedaling.

Though e-bikes will be allowed, there are guidelines for their use.

Under the policy, e-bikes are allowed on state lands as long as they do not weigh more than 100 pounds, do not exceed 20 mph using the motor, have motors that do not exceed 750 watts and have fully functional, operable pedals.

“We ask all riders — traditional and e-bikes — to practice trail etiquette and ride safely, including adhering to safe speeds,” Dunn said.

DCNR said e-bikes will make state parks and forests more accessible to more people, such as older individuals and those with physical limitations or medical conditions. Other lands open to the public in the state, such as federal lands and local parks, have different e-bike requirements, so riders should check those guidelines before they arrive.

E-bikes will be prohibited on natural areas, designated hiking trails blazed with yellow or orange, and trails or roads specifically marked closed for biking. E-bike users must also propel their bikes by pedaling on nonmotorized trails.

Riders younger than 16 are not permitted to ride e-bikes on state or local highways.