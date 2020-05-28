Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announces opening of state park beaches on June 6

All state parks and forests now have at least one restroom open to the public in day-use areas and in marinas statewide. Additional cleaning protocols are in place to help protect park and forest visitors.

In addition, the public can still access DCNR trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads and parking areas statewide for recreation.

All nine marinas in state parks are open. Shoreline mooring sites at all state parks also are open. In addition, three public golf courses in Caledonia and Evansburg state parks and Michaux State Forest are authorized to be open to the public. These golf courses are operated by private concessions.

State parks should be called directly for more information about marinas and boat concessions.

Except for one restroom in each day-use area, all state park and forest facilities in the red phase will remain closed until changes are made consistent Wolf’s guidelines for reopening.

All picnic pavilion reservations, playgrounds, nature play areas, interpretive centers, amphitheaters and group camping facilities statewide will remain closed until further notice.