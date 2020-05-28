Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announces opening of state park beaches on June 6

The state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday that beaches at all 58 state parks will open to swimming on June 6.
The opening is part of a phased reopening plan of all state park beaches and some pools in keeping with Gov. Tom Wolf's directives.
State park pools will remain closed through at least June 12, with most in designated yellow and green counties reopening June 13.
Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50% of the normal facility capacity. Mitigation measures will be in place, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, social distancing and the wearing of face masks when not in the water. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance remains in effect.
Swimming pools at Ryerson Station State Park, Greene County, and Codorus State Park, York County, will be closed for maintenance for the 2020 season.
Family camping and park offices at 18 facilities in the eight counties moving to yellow Friday will reopen that day.
Locally, the district office at Michaux State Forest will also open May 29.
Park and forest office as well as tent and RV camping sites in counties already in yellow opened earlier this month.
Facilities such as cabins, cottages, lodges and yurts will open statewide on June 12.
All state parks and forests now have at least one restroom open to the public in day-use areas and in marinas statewide. Additional cleaning protocols are in place to help protect park and forest visitors.
In addition, the public can still access DCNR trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads and parking areas statewide for recreation.
All nine marinas in state parks are open. Shoreline mooring sites at all state parks also are open. In addition, three public golf courses in Caledonia and Evansburg state parks and Michaux State Forest are authorized to be open to the public. These golf courses are operated by private concessions.
State parks should be called directly for more information about marinas and boat concessions.
Except for one restroom in each day-use area, all state park and forest facilities in the red phase will remain closed until changes are made consistent Wolf’s guidelines for reopening.
All picnic pavilion reservations, playgrounds, nature play areas, interpretive centers, amphitheaters and group camping facilities statewide will remain closed until further notice.
All programs, events and large gatherings at state parks and forests in counties that are designated red are canceled through June 15. Based on availability, organizers will have the option to reschedule later in the year. No new reservations for these activities are being taken.
In counties designated yellow, any events with more than 25 people will be canceled. If the event is under 25 people and outdoors it will be allowed to occur, however any indoor events will be canceled.
Picnic tables in state parks are dispersed to allow room to spread out and avoid crowds. Campsites and cabins should only be used by members living in the same household as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
