Department of Agriculture releases COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions for counties in Pa.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Agriculture Wednesday released data related to its COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions across the state from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9.

Similar to the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control's inspections of bars across the state, the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety handles COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants including social distancing, masking and occupancy limits.

Wednesday's report listed 624 routine inspections for the state during that week, including 28 in Cumberland County. No COVID-19 related warnings or citations were issued, though the Bureau of Food Safety said it did issue 77 COVID-19 complaint-driven educational letters. Ten COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.