Department of Agriculture conducts COVID-19 inspection in Cumberland County, issues no warning or citation

The state Department of Agriculture Wednesday released data related to its COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions across the state from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16.

Wednesday’s report listed 637 total inspections for the state during that week, including 28 routine inspections in Cumberland County. One additional inspection in the county was in response to a COVID-19 complaint, but no warning or citation was issued.

Statewide, the bureau distributed 105 COVID-19 complaint-driven educational letters. Four COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

Similar to the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control’s inspections of bars across the state, the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety handles COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants including social distancing, masking and occupancy limits.

Among other requirements, according to the news release, all businesses in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to: