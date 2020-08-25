Department of Agriculture conducts 19 routine COVID-19 restaurant inspections in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Agriculture Tuesday released data related to its COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions across the state from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

Tuesday's report listed 734 total inspections for the state during that week, including 19 routine inspections in Cumberland County. Of the statewide complaints, 51 of were complaint-driven, and 20 were COVID-19 specific complaints.

Statewide, the bureau distributed 152 COVID-19 complaint-driven educational letters. Thirty COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

Similar to the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control’s inspections of bars across the state, the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety handles COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants including social distancing, masking and occupancy limits.

Among other requirements, according to the news release, all businesses in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to: