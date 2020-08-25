Department of Agriculture conducts 19 routine COVID-19 restaurant inspections in Cumberland County

The state Department of Agriculture Tuesday released data related to its COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions across the state from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.
Tuesday's report listed 734 total inspections for the state during that week, including 19 routine inspections in Cumberland County. Of the statewide complaints, 51 of were complaint-driven, and 20 were COVID-19 specific complaints.
Statewide, the bureau distributed 152 COVID-19 complaint-driven educational letters. Thirty COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.
Similar to the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control’s inspections of bars across the state, the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety handles COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants including social distancing, masking and occupancy limits.
Among other requirements, according to the news release, all businesses in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear a mask while entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling through the restaurant or retail food service business (mask may be removed while seated).
- Employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
Businesses are offered a chance to correct issues found in inspections onsite. Those who do not receive a warning letter, followed by monetary citations ranging from $100 to $300 per offense. Following an initial warning, food safety inspectors will follow up with unannounced inspections to ensure compliance or issue citations as necessary.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.