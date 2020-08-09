DEP issues Code Orange air quality alert for Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for Monday for three regions, including the Midstate.

The action day affects the southcentral, southeastern and southwestern counties.

According to the DEP, Monday's forecast includes sunny skies, light winds, high temperatures into the lower 90s and limited chances for afternoon thunderstorms. With increased weekday emissions, the DEP said this will result in ozone concentrations that reach the Code Orange level in the afternoon.

Orange by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index indicates unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people. On these days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

The DEP said residents can also help reduce air pollution by conserving electricity, combining errands to reduce the number of vehicle trips, limit engine idling and refuel cars and trucks after dusk.

