DEP issues Code Orange air quality alert for Cumberland County Tuesday as smoke from western wildfires rolls in
DEP issues Code Orange air quality alert for Cumberland County Tuesday as smoke from western wildfires rolls in

Smoke from wildfires in northern and western Canada, along with light winds, will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in multiple areas of Pennsylvania Tuesday.

As a result, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Tuesday for a number of counties including Cumberland.

Affected areas include:

  • The southeastern counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia
  • The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton
  • The southcentral counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York
  • The southwestern counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use; avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

