DEP issues Code Orange air quality alert for Cumberland County Thursday
DEP issues Code Orange air quality alert for Cumberland County Thursday

DEP logo

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for Thursday for the Midstate and the Lehigh Valley-Berks area.

The action day affects Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties in the southcentral region and Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in the Lehigh Valley-Berks area.

According to the DEP, a combination of mostly sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, associated with a strong ridge of high pressure, will likely contribute to eight-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Thursday.

Orange by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index indicates unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people. On these days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

The DEP said residents can help reduce air pollution by conserving electricity, combining errands to reduce the number of vehicle trips, limit engine idling and refuel cars and trucks after dusk.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

