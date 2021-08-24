 Skip to main content
DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland County Wednesday
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone Wednesday for Cumberland County.

Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid-90s will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Wednesday, the DEP said in a news release.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; yellow means moderate air quality; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

An Air Quality Action Day is issued when the index is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Counties in the warning area are:

  • The southeastern counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia;
  • The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton;
  • The southcentral counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York;
  • The southwestern counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland; and Indiana county
