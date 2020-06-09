DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland County Tuesday

Strong sunshine, temperatures close to 90 degrees, and light south to southwest winds will act to bring ozone concentrations to code Orange levels Tuesday afternoon, the DEP said in a news release.
Concentrations of ozone are expected to be lower on Wednesday with only partly sunny skies and the chance for shower and thunderstorm development.
On air quality action days, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standardized air quality index uses colors to report daily air quality. Green signifies good; yellow means moderate; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.
To help keep the air healthy, residents and business are encouraged to voluntarily restrict certain pollution-producing activities by:
• Refueling cars and trucks after dusk
• Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature
• Carpooling or using public transportation with proper social distancing practices; and
• Combining errands to reduce trips.
These forecasts are provided in conjunction with the Air Quality Partnership for the Delaware Valley.
