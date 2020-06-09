DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland County Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and its regional air quality partnerships forecast a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone Tuesday for southeastern and southcentral Pennsylvania (encompassing the counties of Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York).

Strong sunshine, temperatures close to 90 degrees, and light south to southwest winds will act to bring ozone concentrations to code Orange levels Tuesday afternoon, the DEP said in a news release.

Concentrations of ozone are expected to be lower on Wednesday with only partly sunny skies and the chance for shower and thunderstorm development.

On air quality action days, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standardized air quality index uses colors to report daily air quality. Green signifies good; yellow means moderate; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.