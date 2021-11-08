 Skip to main content
DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland County Monday

DEP logo

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone Monday for Cumberland County.

Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 60s will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Monday, the DEP said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; yellow means moderate air quality; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

An Air Quality Action Day is issued when the index is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

