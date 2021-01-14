DEP issues Air Quality Action Day for particulate matter Thursday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter Thursday in southcentral and southeastern parts of the state.

The department said that a "significant temperature inversion" and light wind are likely to contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range. The highest concentrations of fine particulate matter are most likely to occur between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m.

In the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index, orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people. On Such Air Quality Action Days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents are encouraged to help reduce air pollution by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use, avoiding the open burning of leaves or other materials, and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

