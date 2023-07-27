Despite the downpours in July, a drought watch remains in effect for Pennsylvania, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday.

The department said it reached the decision after a meeting this week of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Though it is not required, a drought watch means residents and nonfarm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

The department said precipitation over the last month has increased and stream flows have responded, but longer-term precipitation deficits persist in a number of areas. Groundwater levels remain low in some counties, including Cumberland, Perry, Franklin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, the Department of Environmental Protection said.