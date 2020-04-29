DEP: Disinfectant wipes, nonflushable items causing problems in sewer systems

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Residents flushing disinfectant wipes and other nonflushable items are causing an increasing number of problems in sewer systems, the state Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday.

The DEP said sewage treatment facilities have been dealing with an increase of such nonflushable material clogging filters and equipment since the beginning of the stay-at-home orders in March.

“Flushing things that aren’t meant to be flushed can damage your own sewer pipes as well as the sewer treatment facilities that we all depend on,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “Even so-called ‘flushable’ wipes shouldn’t be put in the toilet.”

Some common nonflushable items include tissues, paper towels and single-use wipes including cleansing and diaper wipes, unless they are labeled as "flushable" or "biodegradable." Other items include diapers, feminine hygiene products, disposable toilet brushes, disposable gloves, cotton swabs, dental floss and kitty litter.

The DEP said many sewer blockages occur between a house or business and the sewer main, where the property owners are responsible for correcting or paying for the repair. Blockages can also lead to sewage overflows, potentially into rivers, lakes or streams.

In addition to encouraging residents to only flush toilet paper, the DEP also asks residents and businesses to refrain from disposing of food scraps, grease, fat or oil down the drain to keep wastewater pipes clear. Grease, fat and oil can solidify and adhere to the insides of the pipes, and buildups can restrict the flow of wastewater.