DEP: Deer Tick Virus detected at high levels in three locations in Pa.

What had been a rare but dangerous tickborne illness is being found at significantly higher levels in multiple locations in Pennsylvania.

Multiple state departments, including the Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Department of Health, Pennsylvania Game Commission and Fish & Boat Commission issued the warning Tuesday regarding Deer Tick Virus (DTV) findings in the state. The DEP said its Tick Surveillance and Testing Program detected unusually high infection rates of DTV in adult tick samples from three sites in Centre County, Wyoming County and Clearfield County. While infection rates outside of those locations averaged 0.6% of ticks sampled, those three hotspots have infection rates in excess of 80%.

“Lyme disease has been present in all 67 counties for some time, and unfortunately, the prevalence of the very serious Deer Tick Virus appears to be increasing in some tick populations,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release.

According to the DEP, the previous highest DTV infection rate found at a single location in Pennsylvania was 11%, and the highest infection rate reported nationally was about 25%.

The departments find the news troubling since DTV can pose a much more serious threat than the virus causing Lyme disease. DTV is a type of Powassan virus that is also spread primarily from infected ticks to human like Lyme. However, it can be transmitted in as little as 15 minutes after a bite, unlike Lyme which is often transmitted 24 hours or more after the tick attaches to the host, according to the state.

Initial symptoms of a DTV infection may include fever, headache, vomiting and weakness, though some people experience no symptoms and the infection may go undetected. Of those who have sought treatment, the departments said 91% of patients developed severe neuroinvasive disease.

Those who have a severe disease from DTV may experience encephalitis or meningitis and require hospitalizations, with symptoms including confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking or seizures. The state estimates about 12% of people with a severe disease have died and about half of those who survive a severe disease have suffered long-term health effects.

“By learning where ticks live, seeking treatment if experiencing symptoms, and following the best practices for prevention, we can avoid cases of Lyme disease and other tickborne illnesses,” state Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said in a news release. “The Department of Health estimates that there is at least one Lyme disease case for every 100 people in Pennsylvania every year. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash in the early stages, but the infection could spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system if not addressed. If you are experiencing symptoms, I encourage you to see your health care provider right away.”

According to the DEP, blacklegged ticks - also called deer ticks - can be active in winter when temperatures are in the mid-30s and above. The department has posted signage to alert the public and will conduct control measures and additional testing to reduce and monitor the number of ticks present in the recreation areas with high positivity rates for DTV.

The combined departments recommended that residents apply tick repellents containing permethrin to clothing and insect repellents to exposed skin before heading outdoors, as well as conduct full body checks and examine gear and backpacks for ticks after returning from the outdoors. Placing clothing into the dryer on high heat could kill any lingering ticks for those who aren't able to avoid walking in the center of trails or avoiding wooded or brushy areas with low-growing vegetation or high grasses.

For those who do find ticks attached to them, the state said residents can use tweezers to carefully remove it, including the head. Those who find ticks and remove them should still monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their doctor with any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0