DEP declares drought watch for 36 counties in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties in the state, including Perry and Dauphin, and asked for voluntary water conservation in those counties.
Cumberland County remains in normal status according to the DEP.
“A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of others have inched into increasingly dry conditions in recent weeks," DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said in a news release. "We’re asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water."
The following counties are on drought watch: Berks, Bucks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.
The DEP asked residents in counties on drought watch to reduce individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of 3 to 6 gallons of water per day.
DEP officials said they will notify all water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions.
At this time, two public water suppliers are requiring residents to reduce their water use: Galeton Borough Water Authority in Potter County and Waterville Water Association in Lycoming County.
Six suppliers are asking residents to voluntarily reduce their water use:
- BCI Municipal Authority, Clearfield County
- Driftwood Boro, Cameron County
- Jersey Shore Area Joint Water Authority, Lycoming County
- Lock Haven, Clinton County
- Palmerton Municipal Water Authority, Carbon County
- Pennsylvania American Water Company – Bangor District, Carbon County
To determine drought conditions, DEP said it assesses information on public water supply levels and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water (stream and river) flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture. Declarations aren’t based on one indicator alone, such as precipitation.
The DEP Drought Coordinator monitors the indicators in close partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which maintains gauges in streams and wells in many locations across Pennsylvania.
There are normal ranges for all four indicators. DEP makes drought status recommendations after assessing departures from these ranges for all indicators for periods of 3-12 months.
For a map that’s updated daily to show the status of all four indicators for each county, see the USGS Pennsylvania drought condition monitoring website.
