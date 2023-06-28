The state Department of Environmental Protection increased its air quality warning to Code Red for Wednesday.

The department said the increase from Code Orange to Code Red is due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, and warns that air quality conditions degraded overnight as more smoke pushed into Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes region.

The Code Red warning is for the whole state, but the DEP said local conditions could be worse throughout the day.

On a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities.

The DEP said concentrations of smoke will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increase through the day in eastern Pennsylvania.

Smoke from the wildfires is expected to affect Pennsylvania air quality throughout Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with some possible relief Saturday, the DEP said.