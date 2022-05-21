DEP declares Code Orange air quality action day Saturday in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange air quality action day for ozone Saturday in Cumberland County.

The warning is in effect for:

The Philadelphia Area, which includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties

The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties

The Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

The news release from department says sunshine, light southwest winds and temperatures above 90 degrees will likely contribute to eight-hour average ozone concentrations in the Code Orange range on Saturday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; yellow means moderate air quality; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

An air quality action day is declared when the index is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On an air quality action day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce ozone air pollution by:

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips

Limiting engine idling

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.

