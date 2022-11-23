DEP declares Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Cumberland County Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday in the Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes Cumberland County.

The DEP said a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Thursday for the area.

The ABC27 forecast calls for a sunny skies and a high of 54 Thursday with a low of 39 at night. Tenperatures are expected to stay in the 50s through Sunday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

• Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

• Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials

• Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment