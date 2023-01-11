 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEP declares air quality action day Wednesday in Cumberland County

DEP logo

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday in the Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes Cumberland County.

The DEP said very light winds associated with an area of high pressure will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Wednesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

Ask the Weather Guys: Are there rivers in the atmosphere?

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

  • Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use
  • Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials
  • Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) launched "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities," a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by supporting local freight truck electrification. Projects serving environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities are a top priority for funding. "Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest air pollution levels in Pennsylvania," said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. "A growing number of communities are proactively pursuing healthier air quality and greenhouse emission reductions. They're interested in zero-emission electric options for the kinds of trucks that travel their neighborhoods on a regular basis. To help their transition to electric vehicles, DEP will provide at least 75% and, in some cases, 100% of funding to electrify local freight truck fleets."

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

