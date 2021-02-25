DEP collects $497,000 in penalties from Sunoco for Mariner East 2 pipeline work

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Thursday ordered Sunoco Pipeline LP, which operates numerous petroleum and natural gas pipelines in Pennsylvania, to pay $497,000 as a result of a consent order and agreement for violating the Clean Streams Law, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Code, and the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act.

The violations happened in Lebanon County in connection to the Mariner East 2 pipeline project, according to a news release from the DEP.

In addition to the $497,000 in penalties paid to DEP, Sunoco also paid $25,855 to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. From the $497,000, a portion, $490,200 went to the Clean Water Fund, and $6,800 went to the Dams and Encroachments Fund, according to the news release.

Sunoco’s infractions included unauthorized discharges of drilling fluids consisting of bentonite clay and water, also known as inadvertent returns, into Snitz Creek and failure to notify DEP of multiple losses of circulation. Inadvertent returns are unauthorized discharges of drilling fluid to land and water. Losses of circulation occur when drilling fluids escape under the surface and do not return to the surface.

