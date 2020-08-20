DEP assesses $355K penalty to Sunoco over Mariner East 2 violations in eight counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday announced it has assessed a $355,636 penalty from Sunoco Pipeline LP for violations related to the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline in eight counties, including Cumberland County.

The DEP said the violations took place between August 2018 and April 2019 and occurred in Cumberland, Lebanon, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Delaware, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The penalty was a part of a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty signed earlier this month.

The DEP said Sunoco’s horizontal drilling activities resulted in unauthorized discharge of drilling fluids to a number of waterways, including Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County.

As a part of the agreement, DEP assessed the civil penalty for the violations, which Sunoco has agreed to pay to the Commonwealth, the department said. A portion of the penalty, $5,912, will be paid to the county conservation districts to reimburse them for the costs incurred during the investigation into the drilling discharges. The remaining penalty will be paid to the Clean Water Fund.

