Carlisle

Demolition of house first step as Union Fire Company plans memorial park on lot

  • 0

Demolition work started Wednesday on a vacant house at 43 W. Louther St., in Carlisle, the beginning step of a proposed project by property-owner Union Fire Company.

Carlisle Borough Council approved the demolition request as part of its consent agenda during its Nov. 10 council meeting. 

The Union Fire Company proposes to install a park on the land to memorialize 9/11 victims and local lost firefighters, according to the agenda item. The park would include a piece of metal from the Twin Towers, a fire hydrant from Station No. 10 of NYC, and a dedication plaque to local firefighters. 

In the approved agenda item, Greg Lebo of Brehm-Lebo Engineering said he inspected the building and determined it to be very unsafe and that it would be cost prohibitive to repair.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

