Delozier to host shredding event Saturday

State Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-New Cumberland, will host a document shredding event Saturday for residents in the 88th Legislative District, which includes Mechanicsburg Borough, Upper Allen and Lower Allen townships, Shiremanstown, New Cumberland, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the parking lot of the Lower Allen Township Building at 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill.

“This is a great opportunity for residents of the district to safely dispose of paperwork containing private and personal information that could be used by fraudsters looking to obtain passwords, Social Security numbers and other sensitive information,” Delozier said in a news release.

There will be a limit of four boxes and/or bags per household, and the event is limited to residential customers only, not for businesses. Residents should remove any paper or binder clips prior to the event, though staples are permitted.

Anyone planning to participate should call Delozier's office at 717-761-4665 or RSVP online at RepDelozier.com/events.