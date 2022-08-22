 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease found as roadkill in Upper Mifflin Township

  • Updated
  • 0
CWD DMAs

This map shows the current Disease Management Areas for Chronic Wasting Disease in Pennsylvania.

 provided by Pennsylvania Game Commission

A deer that was killed in traffic in Upper Mifflin Township has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission said they will expand the Disease Management Area in the region.

The game commission reported the positive test Monday, saying the adult doe was found in Upper Mifflin. Parts of the area are already in DMA 2, which encompasses Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

The commission will expand the region, with the new boundary line following Route 134 north from Maryland to Route 15, then follow Route 15 to where ti becomes Route 11. The boundary will then follow Route 11 to where it meets the west shore of the Susquehanna River at Front Street, and the boundary will continue north for another 15.1 miles to Route 22.

The DMA had already been expanded in April, and this expands the management area farther.

People are also reading…

The commission noted that just this year, DMA 4 grew in southern Lancaster County, and DMA 7 was created in northeaster Pennsylvania in response to a CWD-positive deer at a captive facility.

Up-to-date boundaries for all DMAs, as well as maps, can be found online at https://arcg.is/1G4TLr.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a man arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm during an argument in Newville, and a theft from a vehicle in Shippensburg.

Sentinel police log for Aug. 19

Sentinel police log for Aug. 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest of a teenager after he fled a crash on I-81 and an investigation into damages at Oak Flat Elementary School.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK's biggest cargo port on strike amid rising cost of living

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News