Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease found as roadkill in Upper Mifflin Township

A deer that was killed in traffic in Upper Mifflin Township has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission said they will expand the Disease Management Area in the region.

The game commission reported the positive test Monday, saying the adult doe was found in Upper Mifflin. Parts of the area are already in DMA 2, which encompasses Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

The commission will expand the region, with the new boundary line following Route 134 north from Maryland to Route 15, then follow Route 15 to where ti becomes Route 11. The boundary will then follow Route 11 to where it meets the west shore of the Susquehanna River at Front Street, and the boundary will continue north for another 15.1 miles to Route 22.

The DMA had already been expanded in April, and this expands the management area farther.

The commission noted that just this year, DMA 4 grew in southern Lancaster County, and DMA 7 was created in northeaster Pennsylvania in response to a CWD-positive deer at a captive facility.

Up-to-date boundaries for all DMAs, as well as maps, can be found online at https://arcg.is/1G4TLr.