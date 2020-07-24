Decorative crosswalk replacement underway in Carlisle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two projects will replace decorative crosswalks in Carlisle this month.

The projects replace the decorative crosswalks that were initially installed at the Square and at the crosswalks surrounding Dickinson College as part of the Road Diet project in 2011, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.

The original decorative crosswalks were a thermoplastic application that was estimated to last seven years. The new decorative crosswalks are a through-color, polymer-modified resin system that is expected to have a longer lifespan.

Replacement of the crosswalks near Dickinson College started Monday, July 13 with the contractor working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Armstrong said. Dickinson College is paying for and overseeing that project, which is expected to finish Friday.

When Dickinson's project wraps up, the borough's crosswalks at the Square will be done by the same contractor. The project there is expected to begin Monday and take 3-4 days to finish with the contractor working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to reduce the effect on traffic.

Funding for the project at the Square was included in the borough's public works capital budget for 2020. Armstrong said the borough budgeted $66,000, but the borough staff believes it will come in under budget.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

